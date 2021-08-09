Between now and Super Bowl LVI, football fans have 27 Sundays to look forward to.

Baseball is on the decline this season, and football games are just around the corner, thanks to the Olympics and the Hall of Fame ceremonies in pro football.

The first complete slate of NFL preseason games kicks off this weekend, signaling the start of the season. The Hall of Fame Game was played last week between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but all 32 teams will be in action this week.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be games, with the majority of them taking place on Saturday (schedule below). Despite the fact that there will be only one game on Sunday, it will be the first of 27 consecutive Sundays featuring football until the middle of February.

All but one of the next 27 Sundays will include NFL action. The lone weekend is Labor Day Weekend, when Notre Dame travels to Florida State for a prime time Sunday matchup.

The NFL preseason begins this week with Thursday games, followed by Friday and Saturday games, and finally Sunday’s battle between the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts.

From now until Super Bowl LVI, which will be held on February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, here is a breakdown of half-a-year of Sunday football.

Week 1 of the NFL Preseason begins on August 15th (1 nationally-televised game) Week 2 of the NFL Preseason begins on August 22. (2 nationally-televised games) Week 3 of the NFL Preseason begins on August 29. (5 nationally-televised games) Notre Dame takes against Florida State on September 5th (No NFL this weekend) 18 NFL regular-season weeks from September 12, 2021, to January 9, 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend is January 15-16, 2022, and NFL Divisional Weekend is January 22-23, 2022. The NFL Conference Championship Weekend will take place on January 30, 2022. The NFL Pro Bowl will be held on February 6, 2022. (Las Vegas, Nevada) Super Bowl LVI (SoFi Stadium • Inglewood, California) is scheduled for February 13, 2022.

College football begins informally on August 28, 2021, with a few games, but officially begins the following week, with games on Wednesday through Monday. On Thursday and Saturday, the majority of the games will be played. Clemson vs. Georgia, Miami vs. Alabama, and LSU vs. UCLA will be the weekend’s highlights.

The first complete schedule of NFL preseason games, which begins this week, is as follows:

