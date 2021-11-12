‘Better than Manchester United,’ says Steven Gerrard, sending a tough message to Aston Villa.

Following Steven Gerrard’s appointment as manager of Aston Villa, several fans have been left unclear of what to anticipate.

While many Midlands supporters remember the type of player the 41-year-old was during his time with Liverpool, evaluating his coaching abilities has been more difficult.

Gerrard’s success at Rangers, where he led the Gers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years last season, has provided insight into his ability to get the best out of a bunch of players.

Gerrard’s coaching career began at Liverpool’s Academy, where he was the manager of the under-18s for the 2017/18 season.

Under his leadership, the Reds finished third in the league and delivered a remarkable performance in the season’s penultimate league match.

Despite being down to ten men early in the second half when defender Rhys Williams was sent off, Gerrard’s team won 2-1 at home against Manchester United.

When asked what his message to his players was heading into the game by The Washington Newsday following the game, the Liverpool legend gave a clear indication of his winning attitude as a coach and what Villa should expect now that he is at the helm.

In April 2018, Gerrard said, “I just said go and prove that you’re the best team in the north.”

“They’re [Man United] going to finish first in the northern league, and then they’ll fight it out with Chelsea for the title.”

“We had a chance tonight to demonstrate everyone, even MUTV and LFCTV, that we’re a better team than Manchester United,” he said. We are, I know, but we had to go out and show it — and we did. With ten men, we did it the hard way.

“We had a lot of fighters out there, especially when we went to ten men.” “Football isn’t only about the pretty things on the surface; it’s about preparing players for when things become rough and a challenge becomes more difficult,” Gerrard continued.

“Who’s going to take a stand?” Who will bravely confront adversity and go where it hurts? Tonight, I had 10 males who. The summary comes to a close. “