‘Best we can imagine,’ Jurgen Klopp says of his choice to bring Claudio Taffarel from Brazil to Liverpool.

Taffarel’s appointment has been confirmed by Liverpool, subject to the approval of a work visa.

Taffarel, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994, will join John Achterberg and Jack Robinson as one of the senior goalkeeping instructors.

After completing a work visa this week, the 55-year-old will relocate to Anfield, where he will combine his responsibilities for Brazil with his new post under Jurgen Klopp.

Taffarel’s employment is thought to be the result of his friendship with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is credited with being the driving force behind the decision to bring Taffarel to Merseyside.

Klopp explains why Liverpool chose to bring the Brazil icon to Anfield after Taffarel’s employment was confirmed.

“The idea is that, in our opinion, we now have the best we can envision in a lot of places,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

“In terms of goalkeepers, that means we have Alisson Becker, the best goalkeeper in the world for us.” We’ve got Caoimhin Kelleher, who we believe is a truly fantastic player. We have Adrian, who has demonstrated his abilities since his arrival. Then there’s Marcelo Pitaluga, and then there’s Harvey Davies, giving us a total of five goalies in various age categories, which is fantastic, but we’d want to have even more of these players.

“We want to develop our own goalkeeping philosophy since we all feel it’s its own game, so we wanted to have a completely new perspective on it.”

“We talked to Ali because two of the top goalies in the world are Brazilians, so we came up with a solution by bringing Taffarel on board as a really nice addition to our entire coaching group.”

“We truly believe it can provide us with a new perspective, allowing us to look at things in new ways.”

“We genuinely want to be a proper goalkeeping school in world football, which is why we’re bringing in a third goalie coach with a lot of expertise.”