Best Reactions To Italy’s Penalty Win Over England At Euro 2020

England flubbed it when it mattered most, just as they were about to achieve something they hadn’t been able to do in 55 years.

England, widely regarded as having the finest football in the world, has only won one international trophy in its history, the FIFA World Cup in 1966.

The running joke has always been that while England invented the modern game, they were never good enough to win anything on the international stage.

Even the “Golden Generation,” which included David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, John Terry, and Frank Lampard, was unable to bring England an international trophy.

England finally put themselves in a position to bring an international trophy home with a controversial penalty call triumph against Denmark.

However, England fell to Italy in a penalty shootout, two goals to three, as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Bukayo Saka’s penalty.

The “Azzurri” have won four World Cups and two European Championships, the second of which being this year’s outstanding victory over England.

The victory allowed Italy to demolish all of the hoopla around England’s “impending” Euro 2020 victory.

Most notably, they’ve taken England’s rallying cry “It’s Coming Home” and given it their own spin.

Achieving such a triumph calls for a celebration, as Leonardo Bonucci did during the news conference.

Donnarumma, a 22-year-old goalie, was chosen player of the tournament, cementing his place in Italian history.

However, not everything went as planned, particularly for England’s national team.

The setback brought out the worst in some English fans, who yelled abuses at Saka for missing the penalty.

The 19-year-old Arsenal player was chosen by England national team manager Gareth Southgate for the penalty, which he missed, but many people came to his defense.

England’s desire for an international crown will have to be postponed until a later date, since Euro 2020 is unquestionably Italy’s.