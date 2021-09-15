Best Possible Destinations For Houston Rockets PG According To NBA Trade Rumors John Wall.

The Houston Rockets and John Wall are “mutually working together” to find him a new NBA team, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The young movement in Houston, led by this year’s second overall draft pick Filipino-American Jalen Green and last year’s revelation in the form of Kevin Porter Jr., suddenly makes sense for all parties.

After signing a four-year, $171.1 million contract in 2019, Wall is owed $91.7 million over the following two years.

Mitch Lawrence of SiriusXM NBA Radio reported that the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons are interested in trading for the five-time All-Star.

From the jump, a trade to the Heat does not make sense as they have just signed Kyle Lowry to a three-year, $90 million contract.

Going to Detroit makes little sense because the Lions have their own young movement, which includes this year’s No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey.

The Clippers trading for Wall will be a sensible gamble since he is a major upgrade over Eric Bledose, despite his injuries.

Because of his playmaking, Wall has always been a pass-first point guard who fits in well with most NBA teams, and the Clippers’ perimeter-centric system should help them here.

He won’t be expected to carry the scoring load for the Clippers, who will start the season with Paul George and Reggie Jackson, with Kawhi Leonard slated to join them later in the season as he recovers from an ACL rupture.

Bledsoe will most likely be the centerpiece in a potential trade for Wall as his $18 million contract will be a good starting point in structuring the financial side of the trade.

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins believes that the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans should also go after Wall.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey suggested that the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder could also make an offer for Wall to immediately upgrade the point guard position.

In 40 games last season, the former Kentucky standout averaged 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals while scoring 20.6 points on 40.4 percent shooting.

Wall and the Rockets have agreed that he will not appear in any games for them this season in order to preserve his health.

Any team interested in acquiring Wall will have to limit his playing time to about 28 to 30 minutes each game in order to keep him healthy. Washington Newsday Brief News.