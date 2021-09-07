Best NFL Quarterbacks 2021: A Ranking Of The Top-10 Quarterbacks For The Coming Season

With the NFL season slated to begin in 2021, the league is brimming with talented quarterbacks. Several Hall of Famers are in excellent form, while signal callers who were picked only a few years ago are among the top MVP contenders.

There’s so much talent at this position that any top-10 ranking will leave out a lot of good players. Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford, both veterans, might make the cut. Baker Mayfield and Justin Herbert have the potential to be Pro Bowl quarterbacks this season.

Deshaun Watson would have to rank near the top of any quarterback list if he wasn’t projected to miss most (or all) of the 2017 season. Drew Brees, the league’s top quarterback, retired this offseason.

The top ten quarterbacks for the 2021 season are shown below.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes has been the greatest player in the NFL for three years in a row. His passer rating of 108.7 is the highest of all time. The 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV may have been Mahomes’ first genuine “poor” game.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

In 2020, the reigning NFL MVP was as good as ever. In terms of passer rating, completion %, touchdowns, and yards per attempt, Rodgers led the NFL. Rodgers, who has the lowest career interception % in history, makes less mistakes than any other quarterback.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

It’s pointless to wait for Father Time to catch up with Brady. Just when it appeared like Brady’s career was coming to an end, he won his sixth Super Bowl MVP title. The best quarterback of all time could put up even greater numbers in 2021 now that he’s spent a full year in Tampa Bay’s scheme.

Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson

Wilson is a model of consistency. In each of his nine NFL seasons, Wilson has started every game and finished above.500. Wilson is a perennial MVP candidate, having thrown more than 30 touchdown passes in each of the last four seasons.

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen

In the year 2020, no one made a bigger leap than Allen. From being one of the league’s most inept quarterbacks to completing 69.2 percent of his passes for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns, the 25-year-old has improved dramatically. Allen’s yearly average of 520 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground will keep him in the mix even if his passing numbers decline. Brief News from Washington Newsday.