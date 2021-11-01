Best Bets To Win Straight Up For 2021 Pool: NFL Week 9 Survivor Pick Rankings

If you’re still alive in a 2021 NFL survivor pool, you’ve probably already made your Week 9 selection. Due to quarterback injuries on some of the NFC’s strongest teams, there are fewer appealing survival choices. The No. 1 seeds in the NFL following Week 8 are the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans, who are both underdogs on Sunday.

The top-10 survivor pool picks for Week 9 are as follows:

Buffalo Bills (#1) (at Jacksonville Jaguars)

This should be another easy win for the Bills in a contest between the Super Bowl favorite and one of the league’s poorest teams. Buffalo has beaten every team on its schedule that is below.500 by at least two touchdowns. Only the one-win Dolphins have beaten Jacksonville.

2) Colts of Indianapolis (vs. New York Jets)

Mike White was impressive in his first start, but he still threw two interceptions and was limited to largely short passes. With no away wins this season, New York is one of the league’s weakest teams. The Colts have yet to be defeated by a terrible club.

3) Ravens of Baltimore (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

The Vikings don’t appear to be capable of defeating a true contender, yet Lamar Jackson and the Ravens nearly always win games against inferior opponents. Minnesota has fallen up short in every one of their toughest games, including against Dallas’ backup quarterback. The Ravens haven’t lost at home since their bye week.

4) Steelers of Pittsburgh (vs. Chicago Bears)

Justin Fields could be in for a long night against this Pittsburgh defense. Even though Chicago’s quarterback is coming off his best performance in the NFL, he has yet to throw for 210 yards or multiple touchdowns in a game. Only teams with at least five wins have beaten the Steelers.

5) Cowboys of Dallas (vs. Denver Broncos)

Dallas could be the week’s second-best choice if Dak Prescott plays. Although Cooper Rush has proven he can win on the road with this Super Bowl-caliber group, the quarterback’s uncertain situation makes it more difficult to take the Cowboys. The Broncos have yet to defeat a squad with more than two victories.

6) Raiders of Las Vegas (at New York Giants)

The Raiders have two weeks to prepare for the Giants, while the Giants only have one due to their Monday night game in Kansas City. Derek Carr is the quarterback of one of the top offenses in the NFL. The Raiders should definitely avoid the Giants because Las Vegas has much too much firepower.