Best Bets To Win Straight Up For 2021 Pool: NFL Week 8 Survivor Pick Rankings

In Week 8, a few teams stand out as safe NFL survivor pool picks. Against one-win teams, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams are huge favorites. The Cincinnati Bengals, the No. 1 seed, are quite likely to win the New York Jets in a one-on-one matchup. Even though they’ve been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2021 season, the Kansas City Chiefs should win this game.

The top-10 survivor pool picks for Week 8 are as follows:

Buffalo Bills (#1) (vs. Miami Dolphins)

Survivor alternatives are normally less appealing in divisional contests, but this is an exception. Buffalo has won six straight games versus Miami. The Bills have won their last two games by an average of 20 points per game, including a 35-0 triumph over the Dolphins in Week 2. Buffalo is coming off a bye week, while Miami hasn’t won since the season began.

2) Rams of Los Angeles (at Houston Texans)

If Tyrod Taylor is able to play, Houston’s odds of being competitive improve, but the Texans will almost surely lose their eighth straight game. The Texans are becoming worse by the week, having been outscored 62-8 in their last two losses. The Rams continue to win over bad opponents, with their only setback of the season coming against the Cardinals, who are still undefeated.

3) Bengals of Cincinnati (at New York Jets)

The Bengals showed they’re serious by beating the Ravens in Week 7 and claiming the AFC’s top spot. The Jets will almost certainly have to start quarterback Mike White, who threw two interceptions in relief of Zach Wilson, who is hurt. New York’s only win came in Week 4 against an injury-plagued Titans club in overtime.

4) Chiefs of Kansas City (vs. New York Giants)

Despite their dismal record, the Chiefs are one of the most heavily favored teams in Week 8. Injuries have sidelined four of the Giants’ top four playmakers. Kansas City is 2-0 against losing teams and still boasts one of the greatest offenses in the NFL.

5) Buccaneers of Tampa Bay (at New Orleans Saints)

Right now, the Bucs are a relatively safe bet to beat just about anyone. Tampa Bay has won 14 of its previous 15 games dating back to last year’s Super Bowl triumph. Since beating the Packers in the season opener, the Saints haven’t faced a contender.

6) Chargers of Los Angeles (vs. New England Patriots)

Only the 1-5 Jets and the 1-6 Panthers have beaten the Patriots.