Best Bets To Win Straight Up For 2021 Pool: NFL Week 7 Survivor Pick Rankings

Despite the fact that six teams have a bye this week, there are plenty of strong survivor pool alternatives. At least three points are laid on every favorite. Three betting lines are north of nine points on the schedule, including two of the highest point spreads of the entire 2021 NFL season.

The top-10 survivor pool picks for Week 7 are as follows:

Arizona Cardinals (No. 1) (vs. Houston Texans)

Houston’s triumph in Week 1 could be the team’s sole win of the season. In five straight losses, the Texans have been outscored by 96 points. Against Arizona, the NFL’s only unbeaten team, things aren’t likely to get much better.

2) Rams of Los Angeles (vs. Detroit Lions)

The Lions are the only side in the league without a win. Detroit’s losing run now stands at ten games, dating back to last season. The only loss for Los Angeles came at the hands of Arizona. The Rams’ defense will take advantage of former quarterback Jared Goff’s flaws.

Green Bay Packers (3rd) (vs. Washington Football Team)

The two victories for Washington have come in nail-biters against teams with losing records. Over the last four games, the Saints, Bills, and Chiefs have all beaten Washington by a combined 51 points. Green Bay should have a similar story. The Packers have won five straight games.

4) Buccaneers of Tampa Bay (vs. Chicago Bears)

Expect nothing like last season’s game in Chicago, when the Bears upset the Bucs. Tom Brady has led Tampa Bay to a 17-4 record since that game. The Bucs got an extra three days to prepare for Chicago’s offense, which ranks dead last in the NFL, because they played on “Thursday Night Football.”

5) Patriots of New England (vs. New York Jets)

It was just a few weeks ago that the Patriots defeated the Jets 25-6 on the road. The defense of Bill Belichick continued to dominate rookie quarterbacks, intercepting Zach Wilson four times. Only 55.8% of Wilson’s passes have been completed away from home.

6) Ravens of Baltimore (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

A team with a winning record has yet to be defeated by Cincinnati. The Bengals have gone 4-2 against a weak schedule by exploiting opponents who struggle to move the ball. The top-five offense of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will shock Cincinnati and prove that they are the greatest club in the AFC North.

7) Saints of New Orleans (at Seattle Seahawks)

The Seahawks pushed the Steelers to OT in their first game without Russell Wilson, thanks to a strong run game.