Best Bets To Win Straight Up For 2021 Pool: NFL Week 6 Survivor Pick Rankings

Week 6, which offers the first byes of the 2021 NFL season, makes survivor pool picks increasingly challenging. Due to the absence of four teams, there are only 14 games to pick from rather than the normal 16. For the week, the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers are all off.

The top-10 survivor pool picks for NFL Week 6 are as follows:

Los Angeles Rams (No. 1) (at New York Giants)

Daniel Jones’ prospects of playing are slim after he was carried off the field with a concussion on Sunday. If Mike Glennon is selected, New York might have the worst starting quarterback in the NFL in Week 6. Even if Jones is able to play, Los Angeles is the superior squad, having only fallen 5-0 to the Cardinals.

2) Chiefs of Kansas City (at Washington Football Team)

Washington has beaten two last-place teams but has fallen to all three of its opponents with a winning record. Kansas City has had a difficult schedule, with all of its losses coming to 4-1 clubs. The Chiefs’ offensive is still one of the best in the league. In both offensive and defense, Washington is in the lowest half of the league.

3) Buccaneers of Tampa Bay (at Philadelphia Eagles)

The Buccaneers’ sole loss in their last 13 games came on the road against a strong Rams’ squad. Tom Brady leads the NFL in throwing yards and touchdowns. The Eagles have been easily defeated by the better clubs on their schedule.

4) The Indianapolis Colts are a professional football team based in Indianapolis, Indiana (vs. Houston Texans)

The Texans have been tough, but they’ve only beaten the Jaguars, who are 0-5. Houston has been outscored 71-21 in two road losses during its four-game losing run. All of the Colts’ playoff opponents have defeated them.

Green Bay Packers (5) (at Chicago Bears)

Aaron Rodgers has a 20-5 lifetime record versus Green Bay’s main opponent, the Bears. Even at home, the disparity between the two quarterbacks will be too great for Chicago to overcome. In three starts, Justin Fields has averaged 129.3 passing yards and only 8.3 rushing yards.

6) Steelers of Pittsburgh (vs. Seattle Seahawks)

The Seahawks rely on their quarterback more than any other team. Seattle will be one of the league’s weakest teams now that Russell Wilson is out for the foreseeable future. Geno Smith should have trouble facing a defense that is better than average. In terms of total defense, the Seahawks are dead last.

7) Dallas Cowboys (at New York Giants) The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.