Best Bets To Win Straight Up For 2021 Pool: NFL Week 5 Survivor Pick Rankings

Even if you’ve already had to use some of the NFL’s best teams, there are plenty of good survivor pool alternatives in Week 5. On the upcoming schedule, five clubs are favored by at least seven points.

The top-10 survivor pool picks for Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season are as follows:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens

Only once in his career has Lamar Jackson lost against a team that ended the season with a losing record. The Ravens have given up 24 total points since playing two of the league’s top three offenses to start the season. Carson Wentz is one of twenty-one quarterbacks with a greater passer rating than him.

Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Dolphins are one of the few offenses that won’t be able to do much against Tampa Bay’s banged-up secondary, as they rank dead last in yards per play. Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champions are too fast for Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Since signing Kirk Cousins in 2018, the Vikings are 6-0 versus the Lions. Minnesota is in a great position to turn things around, as they host the NFC’s only remaining winless team.

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots

The Texans have gone 0-3 and have been outscored by 65 points since defeating the winless Jaguars in the opener. After facing Bill Belichick, who is infamous for suffocating rookie quarterbacks, Davis Mills’ 50.4 passer rating may worsen.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are the best team in the NFC East by a long shot. Dak Prescott has a seven-game winning streak versus the Giants. Dallas’ defense, which leads the NFC with 10 takeaways, might end Daniel Jones’ streak of no turnovers.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers

Cincinnati has won three games against opponents with a combined record of 2-10. A week ago, the Bengals were on the verge of losing to the Jaguars. Since Green Bay’s strange Week 1 blowout loss, Aaron Rodgers has gone on a three-game winning streak with nine total touchdowns and no turnovers.

Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders

It’s one thing to beat the Lions in Chicago. In Las Vegas, where the Raiders are undefeated with fans in attendance, Justin Fields and the Bears confront a considerably more difficult challenge. Through the first three weeks, Derek Carr was perhaps the best quarterback in the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville has now lost 19 consecutive games. The Titans certainly should.