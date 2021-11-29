Best Bets To Win Straight Up For 2021 Pool: NFL Week 13 Survivor Pick Rankings

Even if you’ve burned through 12 teams and are still alive in your NFL survivor pool for 2021, you’ll be able to discover a viable alternative on the next schedule. In Week 13, five first-place teams will face a club that is no longer in contention for the playoffs.

The four clubs with the weakest records are all playing playoff teams.

The top-10 survivor pool picks for Week 13 are as follows:

Los Angeles Rams (No. 1) (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

This is the ideal time for the Rams to reclaim their winning ways. Los Angeles has only lost to teams that are currently in the postseason picture. The Jaguars haven’t won on the road since December 15, 2019.

2) Colts of Indianapolis (at Houston Texans)

Earlier this season, the Colts thrashed the Texans 31-3. Indianapolis has a 4-0 record versus the AFC’s bottom clubs. The Texans’ only win in their last ten games was a miraculous triumph over an injury-plagued Titans squad in which they were outgained by 230 yards.

3) Cardinals of Arizona (at Chicago Bears)

After missing a month due to a sprained ankle, Kyler Murray should be back in the lineup. Arizona still boasts the best record in the NFL, and Murray’s only loss came in a nail-biter against Green Bay. On Thanksgiving, the Bears needed a last-second field goal to beat the Lions and end a five-game losing streak.

Minnesota Vikings (4) (at Detroit Lions)

Detroit could be on the verge of another losing season. If the Lions lose on Sunday, they will have gone more than a year without a win. Detroit’s last four opponents have all been on the outside looking in. In Week 5, the Lions gave the Vikings a scare, but Minnesota has yet to lose to a club with a losing record.

5) Buccaneers of Tampa Bay (at Atlanta Falcons)

After the Bucs beat the Falcons 48-25 in Week 2, Tom Brady is 3-0 against Atlanta as Tampa Bay’s quarterback. Tampa Bay boasts the best offense in the league, and Antonio Brown could return on Sunday. Only teams with losing records have beaten Atlanta.

6) Chiefs of Kansas City (vs. Denver Broncos)

Against the Broncos, the Chiefs have an 11-game winning streak. Andy Reid’s teams are 20-3 after a bye week, and Kansas City was idle in Week 12. The Chiefs’ latest loss came in Week 7.

7) Eagles of Philadelphia (at New York Jets)

Picking against the Jets is a very safe survivor strategy, even though the Eagles were just upset at MetLife Stadium. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.