Best Bets To Win Straight Up For 2021 Pool In NFL Week 10 Survivor Pick Rankings

When the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys were upset in Week 9, many people dropped out of Survivor Pools for the 2021 NFL season. Several first-place teams appear to be solid bets to win their upcoming games outright for those still alive in Week 10.

The top-10 survivor pool picks for Week 10 are as follows:

Buccaneers (Tampa Bay) (at Washington Football Team)

Since a narrow victory over Atlanta on Oct. 3, Washington hasn’t won. The team’s only other win came against the Giants in Week 2 on a last-second field goal. The Buccaneers are 4-0 versus opponents with a losing record. Tampa Bay is likely to repeat as NFC champions, while Tom Brady should be the MVP favorite.

2) Ravens of Baltimore (at Miami Dolphins)

In Week 9, the Dolphins snapped a seven-game losing streak by facing the only AFC team that had been worse this season. On a short week, Jacoby Brissett and his 79.0 passer rating are likely to start for Miami. The Ravens are the No. 2 seed in the AFC and have the NFL’s No. 2 offense.

3) The Indianapolis Colts are a professional football team based in Indianapolis, Indiana (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

When it comes to bad teams, the Colts take care of business. Indianapolis has averaged 16.3 points per game against the Jets, Dolphins, Texans, and 49ers. The Jaguars aren’t suddenly a playoff contender after a 9-6 win over the Bills. After playing on “Thursday Night Football,” the Colts had a three-day rest advantage. Buffalo Bills (#4) (at New York Jets) Buffalo is the most popular Week 10 pick for a reason. Josh Allen is expected to rebound after a poor Week 9 showing, giving the Bills a big quarterback advantage. Buffalo has the best defense in the NFL, while New York has the worst total defense.

5) Cowboys of Dallas (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

In a bizarre Week 9 loss, Dak Prescott played possibly his worst game of his career. When he plays a defense that has allowed a 104.1 passer rating, the quarterback should be able to bounce back. Atlanta has beaten Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa, and Trevor Siemian this season.

6) Steelers of Pittsburgh (vs. Detroit Lions)

Every week, picking against the Lions has proven to be a successful approach. Detroit, the NFL’s only winless club, has dropped 12 games in a row dating back to last year. Only teams with a winning record have beaten Pittsburgh. Because the Steelers play close games almost every week, you might have to sweat this one out.

