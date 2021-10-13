Besiktas and Vasco De Gama Could Reunite Soon, According to Super Lig Rumors

Josef de Souza would be overjoyed if Besiktas JK were to add a fresh face in the near future.

According to Yeni Asir, BJK coach Sergen Yalcin has allegedly permitted de Souza to pursue and try to persuade Everton’s Allan Marques Loureiro to join the team.

This would be great news for the Brazilian footballer, who was successful in persuading Alex Teixeira to join Besiktas this summer.

If all goes according to plan, three players who played for Vasco da Gama after graduating from the Brazilian club’s academy in 2009 will reunite.

After bulking up in the previous transfer window, it would be another solid addition for BJK.

Apart from Teixeira, the Turkish club should have a strong midfield next season, as Miralem Pjanic is expected to return.

Pjanic is presently on loan at Barcelona and could make a significant impact when he returns.

It would also make sense for Yalcin if Allan showed up. Atiba Hutchinson, the team’s captain, is likely to depart Vodafone Park at the end of the season.

If everything falls into place, the 30-year-old central midfielder might fill that vacuum.

Although Allan appears to be at the top of Besikta’s list right now, he is one of numerous names on the list. While de Souza may have some clout, convincing him to join the team will be difficult.

This is because the Brazilian is a vital element of Rafa Benitez’s lineup. Allan has started in every English Premier League game since joining from Napoli.

There’s obviously the financial aspect of any future Allan relocation. He earns £70,000 ($95,000) per week.

Everton, on the other hand, seems unlikely to give up the Brazilian without a fight.

Besiktas is now focused on the current season. After eight games, they are two points behind leaders Fenerbahce.