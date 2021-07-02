Bernardo, a Brighton defender, has joined RB Salzburg.

Bernardo, a defender for Brighton, has joined RB Salzburg on a permanent basis.

After joining the Austrian club on loan in January, the 26-year-old Brazilian made 14 appearances for them and helped them retain the league title.

Bernardo joined Brighton in 2018 and scored one goal in 50 appearances for the Seagulls.

“Bernardo is a terrific professional on and off the pitch, and he played a significant role in helping us establish ourselves in the Premier League,” Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth said on the club’s official website.

“This is an excellent opportunity for him at a club and in an environment that he is familiar with. We appreciate his efforts and wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Brighton also announced on Friday that Paul Mullen, the club’s chief operating officer, had been appointed to the board of directors with immediate effect.