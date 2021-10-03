Bernard Tapie is a French businessman, politician, actor, and outlaw.

Bernard Tapie, a larger-than-life French business magnate who died on Sunday at the age of 78, was a symbol of the best and worst of free market capitalism.

His swashbuckling career included business, sports, politics, and the arts, as well as scandal and incarceration.

Tapie, who stated in 2017 that he had stomach and esophageal cancer, amassed a large fortune, lost it, and then regained it, only to die broke after a scandal involving Christine Lagarde, the current president of the European Central Bank.

The perpetually tanned tycoon once claimed, “If there is one thing I know how to do, it is make dough.”

In 2015, though, he was obliged to acknowledge, “I am wrecked.” I don’t have anything.”

It had to be taken with a grain of salt, as were many of his bombastic claims, despite the fact that he was down to his final few houses.

Tapie, who was born on January 26, 1943, in occupied Paris, had humble beginnings, selling televisions by day in working-class Belleville and trying his hand as a crooner by night.

But, by the time he was 30, he had abandoned singing and had built a small empire by taking over failed businesses, amassing 50 in just a few years.

He made headlines in 1990 when he purchased the German sportswear giant Adidas, a move that would ultimately come back to haunt him.

He showed off his money by purchasing a large Paris apartment, a line of mansions on the French Riviera, and a 72-meter (236-foot) yacht.

Tapie, a sports aficionado with a boxer’s physique, also used his riches to own a bicycle team that won the Tour de France twice.

He bought Olympique de Marseille, one of France’s most popular football clubs, in 1986 and led them to five consecutive league titles and the 1993 Champions League victory.

After briefly serving as a minister under President Francois Mitterrand, he launched a political career, winning election to the French parliament in 1989 and 1993 and becoming a European Parliament deputy in 1994.

But things started to go apart for the father of four as he dealt with a plethora of legal issues, including match-fixing allegations during his tenure at Marseille.

The team’s Champions League success – the only time a French club has won the trophy – was stained by the allegations.

A smaller club’s players admitted to taking bribes to ease up on Marseille in a match before the Champions League final.

