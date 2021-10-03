Bernard Tapie, a French tycoon, has died at the age of 78.

After a four-year battle with stomach cancer, Bernard Tapie, the French business entrepreneur, actor, and politician whose swashbuckling career garnered him millions of fans despite a litany of court convictions, died on Sunday at the age of 78.

“It is with great grief that Dominique Tapie and his family announce the loss of her husband and their father, Bernard Tapie, on Sunday,” they said in a statement to the Marseille-based La Provence newspaper, in which Tapie was a majority shareholder.

President Emmanuel Macron praised his “ambition, vitality, and excitement that were a source of inspiration for generations of French people” after his death, which drew condolences from leaders across the political spectrum.

In a statement, his office stated, “This man, who had a combativeness that could move mountains and take down the moon, never gave up.”

Hundreds of fans left flowers outside Tapie’s mansion in Paris’s affluent Saint-Germain neighborhood, where he died.

“He’s what you used to call a prole who managed to ascend the entire social ladder at a time when earning your way up wasn’t easy,” said Ludovic, a 23-year-old who lamented that “the media had been pounding up on him for 30 years.”

Several French television stations rapidly shifted their Sunday primetime programming to include special stories, documentaries, or a number of his film and theater performances.

Tapie, who was born on January 26, 1943, in a tough part of Paris, climbed from humble beginnings to become one of France’s most successful and high-profile businessmen, buying up and resurrecting dozens of failed enterprises while reveling in his wealth with American-style flare.

He was a lifelong sports aficionado who served as chairman of the Olympique de Marseille football club and purchased a cycling team that won the Tour de France twice, led by French legend Bernard Hinault.

He led Marseille to five consecutive league titles and the Champions League trophy in 1993. However, the team’s Champions League success — the only time a French club has won the trophy – was marred by match-fixing allegations.

On Sunday, a big black-and-white image of Tapie was constructed outside the OM’s Velodrame stadium in Marseille, with fans lining up to pay their respects.

“He had an extraordinary destiny, he did it everything – business, politics, football, cycling, and shenanigans – I’m a tremendous fan, even if I can’t forget some of his legal problems,” Jean-Michel Nicolas said from the OM Cafe’s terrace in Marseille.

Tapie had time to act as well, following up on his nightclub singing gigs. Brief News from Washington Newsday.