Bernard has dropped a transfer hint as the Everton winger gets closer to leaving the club.

Bernard is expected to depart Everton this summer, and some Blues feel his next destination has already been revealed.

The Toffees have been working on a deal to send the Brazilian on, according to The Washington Newsday, with clubs in the United Arab Emirates showing interest.

Bernard, one of the highest-paid players at Goodison Park, has been linked with a move to Sharjah FC, who hinted at his arrival on Thursday.

Following his goal in Everton’s 5-4 FA Cup triumph against Tottenham in February, Bernard was christened “the Magician” by the club’s social media team, and has also been dubbed “a wizard on the ball” by some.

With that in mind, the UAE team teased fans with a 15-second animation of a ‘magician’ silhouette.

On Tuesday, the player informed Lucas Digne that he will miss their ‘1, 2′ on the pitch, causing Everton fans to believe he will leave the club this summer.

The 28-year-old joined the Blues on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, although he only started two Premier League games last season, playing only 448 minutes in 12 appearances.

After completing the acquisitions of Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend this week, Everton appear to have already replaced Bernard.