Bermuda wins its first ever gold medal at the Olympics, putting Biles in the spotlight.

On Tuesday, history-making gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will compete for her first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics, after Flora Duffy won Olympic gold for Bermuda for the first time.

Naomi Osaka, a home favorite, is also competing for a tennis gold medal for Japan, which leads the medals table coming into the fourth day of the Tokyo Games.

The track of Tropical Storm Nepartak, which is projected to make landfall in northern Japan throughout the day and force the rescheduling of rowing and archery, is being closely monitored by organizers.

After the final day was moved ahead owing to the approaching storm, gold medals are up for grabs in the first-ever Olympic surfing competition.

In the women’s event, triathlete Duffy took the first gold of the day, making Bermuda the smallest territory or nation in terms of population (approximately 70,000) to earn a gold medal at a Summer Games.

The 33-year-old finished more over a minute ahead of Georgia Taylor-Brown of the United Kingdom, with American Katie Zaferes claiming bronze.

In the morning, the focus will be on pool events, including the men’s 100m backstroke, in which US world record holder and defending champion Ryan Murphy competes.

Later, at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, all eyes will be on Biles, the 24-year-old four-time Olympic champion, as he attempts to erase the memory of an uncharacteristically error-plagued qualifying session.

Biles committed errors on floor and vault in the women’s team competition on Sunday, and the rest of the Americans followed suit, failing to achieve the highest score of the day for the first time since 2010 at a world championships or Olympics.

Biles admitted to feeling the strain in an Instagram post on Monday, writing, “I genuinely do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times.”

Biles does not have an audience to inspire her because spectators are prohibited from watching gymnastics and most other events at the Games to protect the Japanese public from coronavirus.

But it would be a major disappointment if she didn’t win a fifth gold to begin her quest to equal or beat Soviet gymnastics legend Larisa Latynina’s record of nine titles.

In the third round, Osaka, who became one of the Games’ faces after igniting the cauldron during the opening ceremony, will face Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, a finalist at the 2019 French Open.

