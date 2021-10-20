Benzema Trial Hears Valbuena Felt ‘In Danger’ Over Sex Tape.

Mathieu Valbuena, a former France international, said he “felt in danger” after being targeted in a blackmail attempt involving a sex film over which his former colleague, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, is on trial.

Benzema, a France striker, is accused of aiding and abetting an effort to extort money from Valbuena in 2015 over a film that was copied from his smartphone.

The claims against Benzema are false.

The scandal devastated the French national squad, and the 33-year-old Madrid star was kicked out for five and a half years before making a surprising return this year.

Valbuena, who was also kicked off the team because of the squabble, told the court at the start of the trial on Wednesday that he was afraid for his job when he realized he was being blackmailed.

Benzema did not attend the proceedings in Versailles, despite scoring the fifth and final goal in Real Madrid’s 5-0 triumph over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stage in Kiev on Tuesday night.

He risks a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of 70,000 euros ($81,000) if convicted.

He is being tried with four other defendants, including the two alleged masterminds of the blackmail scheme.

Valbuena, 37, began the shady affair by handing his smartphone to Axel Angot, a man connected to football circles in Marseille, where Valbuena had previously played, with the request that the contents be transferred to a new device.

Angot discovered sexually graphic film on his phone, which he and a buddy, Mustapha Zouaoui, reportedly attempted to exploit with the help of a number of intermediaries, including Benzema, according to authorities.

Valbuena told the court that he found out about the video from Djibril Cisse, a former teammate who called him in May 2015 to inform him that compromising film of him had surfaced.

“At first, I didn’t believe it because I felt they were bluffing,” the Olympiakos midfielder explained.

He claimed that Cisse, who had previously been the victim of a similar blackmail attempt, then recounted to him the contents of the film, which he had received an excerpt of via WhatsApp.

“I felt threatened, therefore my first instinct was to submit a criminal complaint,” Valbuena said in court, dressed in a black shirt and grey slacks.

The former Marseille player, who decided to cooperate with an undercover cop on the case, expressed concern for his own safety.