Bennett, the Israeli Prime Minister, will pay a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates.

According to his office, Israel’s Naftali Bennett will visit the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, marking the first official visit by a Jewish state premier since the two countries established diplomatic relations last year.

Bennett will meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Monday to discuss “deepening Israel-UAE ties, particularly economic and regional problems,” according to Bennett’s office.

“This is the first official visit to the UAE by an Israeli prime minister,” the statement continued.

After Egypt and Jordan, the UAE became the third mainly Arab country to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel last year.

Then came Bahrain and Morocco, as part of a sequence of agreements brokered by Donald Trump, the former US president.

Sudan pledged to normalize relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords, but complete relations have yet to be established.

Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, negotiated the Abraham Accords, claiming that they would provide Israel with new regional friends against its arch-foe Iran and bolster diplomatic efforts to prevent the Islamic republic from getting nuclear weapons.

Bennett’s visit coincides with the resumption of talks between Iran and international powers on the 2015 nuclear deal, which provided Iran sanctions relief in exchange for limits on its nuclear program.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

In 2018, Trump unilaterally removed the US from the nuclear deal and increased sanctions against Iran.

The goal of the talks in Vienna today is to bring the US back into the accord and put Iran back into full compliance with its obligations.

Bennett has called for a halt to the Vienna talks, accusing Iran of “nuclear blackmail” and claiming that any cash from sanctions relief will be used to bolster a military arsenal capable of harming Israel.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s National Security Advisor, paid a visit to Iran earlier this month.

The visit was the first of its type since the two countries’ relations were downgraded in 2016.

Israel and the UAE have negotiated a slew of commercial and trade agreements since the Abraham Accords were signed.

Following visits by Emirati and Israeli air force leaders, Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems announced a new endeavor in the UAE in November.

The Palestinians vigorously opposed the Abraham Accords, which broke with decades of Arab League consensus on recognising Israel unless it signed a peace treaty establishing a Palestinian state with an east Jerusalem capital.

While Bennett is on the job. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.