Benik Afobe joins Millwall on a season-long loan from Stoke City.

Millwall have announced the season-long loan signing of Benik Afobe from Stoke City.

The 28-year-old is Gary Rowett’s fourth summer signing ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Afobe spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor in Turkey, where he scored five goals in 28 appearances.

“The essential thing was to try and get things done as soon as possible, so I could have a successful pre-season,” the striker told the club’s website.

“I’ve been following the club for a few years and know they have some fantastic lads and a good changing room, and I want to be a part of it.”