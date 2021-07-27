Beni Baningime, an Everton midfielder, has received a transfer offer.

An offer has been made to Beni Baningime by Hearts.

The Everton midfielder, who was not included in the club’s trip to Florida, could now be on his way to Tynecastle.

Baningime is in the final year of his contract with the Blues, and Hearts has made him a permanent offer.

Under caretaker manager David Unsworth, the Academy graduate made his first-team debut in October 2017 and played 12 times that season.

Baningime, on the other hand, has struggled to build on his breakthrough, spending time on loan with Wigan Athletic and Derby County.

And now, following an approach from Scottish Premier League side Hearts, the Premier League 2 title winner, who has had a terrible time with injuries, could be on his way out of the club.

Steven Naismith, a former Everton player, recently retired from football to take up the post of Football Development Manager at Hearts.

Baningime, who began pre-season training with new manager Rafa Benitez but was not included in the two-game tour of the United States, might join him at the club.