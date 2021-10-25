Bengals, Raiders, and Titans lead the AFC in 2021, but the Chiefs are out of the latest playoff picture.

The top of the 2021 NFL standings, particularly in the AFC, is not in line with preseason expectations entering into Week 8. The top two seeds in the conference haven’t made the playoffs in years, and the preseason favorites are currently out of the picture.

Following a statement win over the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) on Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) are in command of the AFC’s No. 1 spot. The No. 2 seed in the AFC West is the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2), who are well ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) in the standings.

In Week 7, the Kansas City Chiefs were humiliated by the Tennessee Titans (5-2). Tennessee is the No. 3 seed, sitting atop the AFC South with a comfortable lead and a tie for the best record in the conference. The No. 4 seed is the Buffalo Bills (4-2), who were upset by the Titans in Week 6 and earned a bye in Week 7.

If the regular season ended this week, the Baltimore Ravens (5-2), Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and Cleveland Browns (4-3) would be the AFC’s three wild-card clubs. The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) are one game away of a postseason berth.

By thumping the Ravens 41-17 in Baltimore, the Bengals appeared to address questions about whether they are a legitimate contender. Cincinnati has a 3-0 conference record and is 2-0 in the AFC North. The Bengals were 6-25-1 in the previous two seasons, making the playoffs for the first time in 2015.

Ja’Marr Chase, a rookie, grabbed eight catches for 201 yards on Sunday. With 754 receiving yards, Joe Burrow’s favorite target leads the AFC.

In Week 7, the Las Vegas Golden Knights (3-5) defeated the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) 33-22, taking up their second straight win by double digits since Jon Gruden’s departure. The Raiders established a half-game lead over the Chargers in the division.

The Raiders have only made the playoffs once since losing in the Super Bowl in 2002.

When the Tennessee Titans visit the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, they have a chance to clinch the AFC South title (3-4). Earlier this season, the Titans defeated the Colts. Tennessee has beaten the two teams who met in the AFC Championship Game last season in back-to-back weeks.

The Chiefs are two games behind the Raiders in the AFC West and appear to be in serious danger of missing the playoffs. Kansas City has one of the weakest defenses in the league, and the offense failed to score a touchdown in the loss on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes has thrown a touchdown pass.