Ben Woodburn’s agent talks out on his client’s possible transfer to Liverpool.

According to one of Ben Woodburn’s agents, a loan agreement with Hearts may not be completed until the end of the transfer window.

Despite appearing to be on the approach of a move, the Liverpool midfielder’s temporary leave appears to be taking longer than expected, meaning he might make his debut against Hearts in the Edinburgh derby.

The 21-year-old has piqued manager Robbie Neilson’s interest, with Hearts supporters hoping the Wales international might make his debut this weekend if a deal can be reached.

However, Allan Preston, a representative for Woodburn’s ICM Stellar Sports, has stated on Twitter that there is “zero” likelihood of the midfielder signing before the club’s match against Aberdeen on Sunday.

“He won’t be here for the weekend and maybe not even next weekend, at best before the window closes,” Preston added in a subsequent tweet.

Due to the international break, Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer would have to wait another week to make his debut if the two clubs only strike a deal at the end of the window.

Neilson has struggled to show his full quality in past loan spells with Sheffield United, Blackpool, and Oxford United, so playing his debut game against Hibs would be a significant vote of confidence in Woodburn.

Despite having a year left on his contract, his performances have impressed the Liverpool coaching staff, with Pep Lijnders, Jurgen Klopp’s assistant, stating that the 21-year-old has “an Anfield future.”