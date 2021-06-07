Ben White has been called up to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate chose the 23-year-old to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was forced to withdraw from the 26-man squad due to injury.

White earned his debut in last week’s 1-0 friendly win over Austria, and he continued to impress when he started alongside Tyrone Mings in the win over Romania on Sunday.

“Beyond proud and honoured!” he tweeted. @England, I’ll give it my all.”

After Alexander-Arnold suffered a thigh injury late in the game against Austria, Southgate took his time deciding which of his backup pl