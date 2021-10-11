Ben Simmons would welcome a move to the Sacramento Kings, according to an NBA insider.

Ben Simmons is on the lookout for his next big move, but no NBA team has come close to matching the Philadelphia 76ers’ demands.

There was talk that Simmons would prefer to join a competitive team in the hopes of winning an NBA championship, but it appears the 25-year-old has softened his stance.

According to The Athletic’s David Aldridge, the former first-round pick might be interested in joining the Sacramento Kings.

Aldridge backs up that possibility with two prominent skills: defense and passing, which the 6-foot-11 player possesses.

In some ways, a trade to Sacramento would be appropriate, given the Kings’ poor defensive performance last season.

The move could sway critics who have repeatedly criticized the three-time All-lack Star’s of shooting ability.

The next question is if the Kings are willing to pick up the $147 million tab from the Australian cager in exchange for some of its assets.

There’s still no word on who the Kings might offer the 76ers in exchange for Simmons.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the names of DeAaron Fox and Tyrese Burton have been mentioned as two players whom Philadelphia purportedly talked with Sacramento during the offseason.

The Kings, predictably, were not interested, and they may have to find other players to deal with. Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley are two names that come to mind.

Future picks are essentially a given in both trade scenarios. The same may be said for other NBA teams interested in acquiring the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Simmons, on the other hand, will continue to sit out games as long as he is associated with the Sixers.

The Indiana Pacers, in addition to the Kings, have been touted as a prospective destination.

Philadelphia is allegedly interested in Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon. However, nothing has happened since it was first revealed here on IBTimes a few days ago.