Ben Simmons, according to Metta World Peace, should seek sports therapy to “fix” his shot.

When the guy once known as Ron Artest proposes that Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons go to sports therapy to get his mind straight, times have definitely changed.

When the conversation moved to Simmons, Metta World Peace was a guest on NFL star turned sports analyst Shannon Sharpe’s podcast “Club Shay Shay.”

Sharpe drew the parallel between Simmons and World Peace because of the latter’s early career shooting difficulties before correcting course and becoming more secure in his shot later on.

Sharpe equated Simmons’ apprehension regarding shooting to swimming. The situation, according to World Peace, is “fixable, highly fixable.”

“I’m approaching it from a different angle…

I’m gazing at him as though he’s got butterflies in his stomach. You [Sharpe] most likely had butterflies, as I did every game… You learn to live with it, though. He’ll have to learn to live with butterflies, according to the former footballer.

World Peace later stated that he talked to his therapist throughout the team’s 2010 playoff run because he didn’t feel strong enough.

“At this moment, I have to say he doesn’t believe in himself right now, and that’s crazy,” Simmons’ World Peace remarked.

Draymond Green, according to World Peace, is still an efficient player for the Golden State Warriors despite not shooting the ball very often.

Simmons, he feels, can be the multi-faceted, defensive-minded player that Green has become.

“Ben [Simmons] is going to have to shoot. He needs to practice his rhythm shots. You must take them even if you shoot an airball… You must overcome any mental obstacles you are facing and work on them. “Don’t listen to everyone else,” World Peace advised.

Then came World Peace’s most eye-opening evidence of maturity that comes with age.

“Sports therapy is the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen. He should go out of his way to find it. It’s not that he’s nuts or insane; sports treatment is commonplace, and he should really consider it.”

Simmons apparently began seeing a sports psychologist last year, but no one knows if he has continued to visit him due to the secrecy surrounding the situation.

The International Business Times has previously reported on World Peace’s claim that Simmons has the “yips,” and having a sports psychologist could be the key to helping Simmons break through his glass ceiling.