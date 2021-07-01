Ben Sheaf joins Coventry City for an unknown price from Arsenal.

Ben Sheaf has joined Coventry City on a three-year contract from Arsenal.

Following a successful loan spell with the club last season, the Sky Blues signed the 23-year-old for an unknown price.

Last season, the midfielder made 32 appearances for City, helping them to a 16th-place finish in the Sky Bet Championship.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ben back to Coventry City,” manager Mark Robins said on the club website.

“We’re thrilled to have him join our team on a permanent basis, and we’re excited to work with him.”