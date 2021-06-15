Ben Reeves, a midfielder, has joined Gillingham.

As they prepare for the 2021-22 season, Gillingham have signed midfielder Ben Reeves.

Plymouth released the 29-year-old, who has two Northern Ireland caps, at the end of last season.

Steve Evans, the club’s manager, moved quickly to bring Reeves to Priestfield, making him the club’s second summer signing following Olly Lee.

“Ben is a tremendous addition to our squad,” Evans said on the club’s official website. His track record speaks for itself, and I believe he will give balance to a midfield that is already extremely strong.

“I’ve been communicating with the player for some time and I’m overjoyed that he’s opted to join us after considering a number of other League One offers.”