Ben & Jerry’s will no longer sell ice cream in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Ben & Jerry’s, an American ice cream company, stated on Monday that it will no longer sell its ice cream in the occupied Palestinian territories, citing the sale as “inconsistent with our principles.”

The Unilever subsidiary said in a statement that they “hear and recognize the concerns raised with us by our fans and valued partners,” but did not elaborate.

In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, more than 600,000 Israeli settlers live, and confrontations between settlers and Palestinians are common. The UN and the international community consider settlements in occupied territories to be unlawful.

“We have a lengthy cooperation with our licensee, who manufactures and distributes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel,” the business said, adding that its license will not be renewed when it expires in 2022.

“Through a different arrangement,” the company added, its items will continue to be sold in Israel.

Israeli politicians reacted angrily to the news, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declaring in a statement that “there are many ice cream flavors, but we only have one state.” Ben & Jerry’s has decided to market itself as an anti-Israel ice cream company.”

He described it as a “morally wrong action” that he believes would also prove to be a business blunder.

Yair Lapid, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, described the move as “a disgraceful capitulation to anti-Semitism, to BDS, to all that is bad in the anti-Israeli and anti-Jewish discourse,” referring to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

“We are not going to be silent,” he declared.

“Now we Israelis know which ice cream NOT to buy,” said former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Twitter.

Ben & Jerry’s, which was founded in 1978, is known for supporting progressive issues such as environmental protection and human rights.