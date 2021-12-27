Ben Godfrey admits to Everton’s form and discusses his feelings about playing left-back.

Ben Godfrey, an Everton defender, has spoken about his job at left-back and his ability to push forward and attack from there.

While Lucas Digne has been left out of the squad, the natural centre-back has been filling in at left-back in recent games. Prior to that, the France international missed the draw against Chelsea due to illness.

Following an injury to Digne, Godfrey made his first continuous appearance for the Blues at left-back last year, and he caught the eye with a succession of outstanding displays while out of position.

And, despite the attacking responsibilities that come with being a full-back, the former Norwich City man has revealed that he enjoys playing in that position and that he does have a goal in mind.

“There will be times when you blast forward when you play full-back, you have to do it,” Godfrey said in the club’s official programme. “With my pace, I can get in hazardous places.”

“I haven’t been in those spots in my career very frequently, so I need to concentrate on what to do when I am there, practice my crossing, and start producing assists.”

“It’s funny, but left-back feels easier sometimes than right-back, which I’m not sure why.” But it’s a fun place for me to play.

“Defensively, I back myself up in one-on-one situations and mop up balls that have been kicked in behind me. I’m fortunate in that I have enough speed to defend and advance if necessary.

“I’ve been thinking about scoring, and a goal ought to arrive soon.” It would mean a lot and be huge; it’s been a long time coming and it’s a sensation I’m looking forward to.

“There will be no goal celebration.” “I’ll see where it leads.” Godfrey started the season mostly in his natural position as a centre-back, but he was unable to replicate his outstanding form from the previous season.

As Everton struggled for results, the 23-year-old found himself unable to reach the lofty goals he had set for himself, and he has stated that he was frustrated with his performances.

He understands, however, that mistakes happen and that he must learn from them if he is to progress and advance. “The summary has come to an end.”