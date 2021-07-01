Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis have moved to Norwich on a permanent basis.

Norwich have signed defenders Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis on permanent contracts.

Both players’ obligation to purchase clauses were triggered by the club’s elevation to the Premier League, and the Canaries have revealed the pair have signed three-year contracts at Carrow Road.

“We’re really thrilled that both Dimitris and Ben are now permanent members of our squad,” manager Daniel Farke said on the club website.

“From the time he walked through the door, Ben has been fantastic. His demeanor and demeanor greatly aided us in calming down our defensive behavior. He’s also a tremendous leader and someone to have in the locker room.

“With Dimitris, we were always confident in his abilities. He’s in his prime and has a wealth of expertise. He is a seasoned international player who played for a top club in Greece.”

Gibson, 28, joined on loan from Burnley in September 2020 and appeared in 27 Sky Bet Championship games before being forced to retire due to injury in March.

“I am really delighted,” the former Middlesbrough centre-back stated. Last season, we accomplished something truly spectacular.

“We weren’t simply promoted; we were champions, with a record number of points. As a result, it’s been a dream come true.

“Everyone aspires to play in the Premier League. It’s where I’ve worked at various times throughout my career. We can’t wait to give it another shot.”

Giannoulis signed on loan from Greek side PAOK in January and has made 16 appearances for the club.

“Moving to a new country was a little challenging at first, but the guys here are quite friendly,” said Giannoulis, who is 25 years old. The guys in the locker room are fantastic. We’re like a family here.

“I can’t wait to compete against these huge names and elite clubs and see where we as players stand.”

Norwich are also close to signing Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan.