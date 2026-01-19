Ben DiNucci Joins Broncos After Bo Nix Injury Upsets AFC Playoff Hopes

Denver turns to veteran quarterback Ben DiNucci as starter Jarrett Stidham prepares to lead the Broncos into the AFC Championship following Bo Nix’s season-ending injury. The dramatic developments this week have shaken up the team’s path to the Super Bowl.

Bo Nix’s Ankle Injury Alters Playoff Landscape

The Denver Broncos’ playoff aspirations took a massive hit after starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle in the AFC Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills on January 17. Despite his injury, Nix continued to play, helping Denver secure a 33-30 overtime victory at Empower Field at Mile High. But the full extent of the damage became clear only after the game, with Nix ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs and immediately undergoing surgery.

In the wake of Nix’s injury, the Broncos quickly brought in 29-year-old Ben DiNucci, a familiar face for the franchise after his stint on the practice squad in 2023. DiNucci’s familiarity with head coach Sean Payton’s system made him a logical emergency addition. Within hours of the injury, DiNucci confirmed his return to the Broncos through a lighthearted social media post, saying, “Good thing my schedule is open this week. Broncos country… Let’s go get a Super Bowl.”

With DiNucci serving as the third-string quarterback, Jarrett Stidham has been thrust into the starting role for the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, set for January 25. Stidham, who hasn’t thrown an NFL pass since 2023, will be under intense scrutiny as he takes the reins. Head coach Payton expressed confidence in his new starter, calling him “ready” and highlighting his experience. “I feel like I’ve got a No. 2 quarterback who could start for a number of teams,” Payton said.

Backing up Stidham will be Sam Ehlinger, who also hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2023. DiNucci, now at the back of the depth chart, will likely only be activated in the event of an emergency during the AFC Championship.

A Family Showdown and Injury Woes

Off the field, the upcoming game is generating buzz for a rare family rivalry. Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss will face off against his brother, Christian Elliss, who plays for the Patriots. Their father, Luther Elliss, a former NFL player who spent part of his career with Denver, expressed pride in the historic moment. “It would be super fun,” Jonah Elliss said, anticipating the showdown.

In addition to the quarterback concerns, the Broncos have multiple injury issues to address. Wide receiver Pat Bryant was sidelined early in the divisional game with a concussion, while Troy Franklin also went down with a hamstring injury. Center Alex Forsyth left the field with an ankle injury, though coach Payton declined to provide updates on any injuries besides Nix’s. A full injury report is expected after Wednesday’s practice.

Despite these setbacks, Broncos fans are holding on to optimism, with some recalling the unlikely triumph of Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles over the Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl. Foles, who was once a backup, took to social media to offer encouragement, noting that the Patriots have struggled against backup quarterbacks in high-stakes games. “I feel for Bo and the team, and I’m sending prayers for a strong recovery,” Foles wrote.

The Broncos are under pressure to defy the odds as they face the Patriots, but with a reshuffled quarterback room and a roster dealing with multiple injuries, their playoff hopes hang in the balance. All eyes will be on Stidham as he steps into a leading role on the grandest stage of his career.