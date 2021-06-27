Ben Curtis is aiming for a quick recovery from a shoulder injury.

After dislocating his shoulder while winning on Crack Regiment at Newcastle on Friday evening, championship-chasing jockey Ben Curtis hopes to be back in the saddle by the end of next week.

Curtis had just mounted his horse to begin running in the Three Mile Handicap when his shoulder popped out of its joint, but he kept his balance and won the race.

Curtis told Sky Sports Racing, “Everything is good, I have no pain at my end.”

“It was a shame, because the race had gone so well up until that time. My shoulder popped out as I went to give him one last reminder, making the last 100 yards a little difficult. Fortunately, we still won, although it wasn’t great.

“Your arm just becomes slack and feels like a dead weight,” says the narrator. There’s not much you can do; all I could do with one arm was keep him straight. At that time, the arm is essentially useless.

“I’ve done that previously, coincidentally in Newcastle, and it went down a long way and was really uncomfortable, but it hadn’t gone down that far yesterday. It was excruciatingly painful, and I spent the next five minutes trying to persuade someone to replace it, but no one was willing to take the chance, so I was taken to the hospital.

“I got an X-ray, and when they realized no bone had chipped, they placed it back in and took another X-ray, and they were satisfied with how it had set.

“There isn’t much discomfort this morning, and hopefully there won’t be any long-term consequences. From a timeline standpoint, I should be able to return by the end of the week, but there are a lot of hoops to go through and a lot of red tape to deal with, so it will ultimately be up to Jerry Hill when I return, and he has my best interests at heart.

“I’ll make an appointment with a specialist in York, and if they believe it could happen again, I’ll bite the bullet. (This is a brief piece.)