Ben Close makes a move for Doncaster Rovers.

Ben Close, a midfielder for Portsmouth, has signed a three-year contract with Doncaster.

After the club decided not to activate a one-year option, Close rejected down Pompey’s offer of a new two-year contract with reduced conditions.

“The 24-year-old arrives from fellow Sky Bet League One club Portsmouth and becomes Richie Wellens’ first signing as Rovers boss,” Doncaster said on their official website.

“A dynamic midfielder with a goal-scoring eye, Close has built a reputation for himself in recent seasons following several long-range strikes.”

After making his first-team debut in 2014, Close advanced through the Portsmouth academy and made 190 appearances in all competitions.

Wellens, who formerly managed Swindon and Salford, was chosen by Doncaster last month to replace Darren Moore, who departed the Keepmoat Stadium in March to take over at Sheffield Wednesday.