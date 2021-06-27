Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount have yet to practise with England ahead of their match against Germany.

On Saturday, England’s preparations for the Euro 2020 match against Germany went on without Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount.

The Three Lions are prepared to face Joachim Low’s team in the round of 16 at Wembley on Tuesday after finishing first in Group D.

Chilwell and Mount’s participation for that match is in doubt, as they are expected to be in isolation until Monday after contacting Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Chelsea duo, who were out from Tuesday’s triumph over the Czech Republic, have continued to deliver poor results, but they were not among the 24 players who trained at St George’s Park on Saturday morning.

While continuing to concentrate on their own training programs, Chilwell and Mount worked on a nearby training pitch.

After playing 90 minutes on his return from an ankle injury against the Czechs, Harry Maguire trained indoors on Thursday, but has now been back in the main session for two days.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, an Everton striker, has trained and will talk to the media on Saturday afternoon.