Ben Amos, a goalkeeper for Wigan, has signed a two-year contract with the club.

Wigan Athletic have signed goalkeeper Ben Amos on a two-year contract.

Prior to the 2021-22 season, the 31-year-old joined from Sky Bet League One rivals Charlton.

Last season, the former Manchester United goalkeeper started every league game for the Addicks, keeping 17 clean sheets in the process.

“I’m thrilled to get the contract done, and I’m looking forward to what’s to come,” Amos said on the club’s website.

“We have essentially a blank canvas, which is a huge luxury for someone like the gaffer to go out and put together his own team.”