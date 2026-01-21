Bellingham’s Viral Gesture Ignites Real Madrid’s Resounding Victory Over Monaco

Real Madrid delivered a dominant 6-1 victory over Monaco on January 20, 2026, as Jude Bellingham’s controversial celebration became the focal point of the match. The Champions League win, which marked a significant rebound for Madrid, was not only a showcase of the team’s attacking brilliance but also a response to the mounting pressure surrounding Bellingham and other players.

Under the new leadership of Álvaro Arbeloa, Madrid had been struggling. Just a week prior, the team suffered a shock Copa del Rey elimination to Albacete and narrowly defeated Levante 2-0 in La Liga, a match that saw both Bellingham and Vinicius Junior jeered by their own fans. Speculation about Bellingham’s off-field lifestyle, including rumors of partying over training, had further fueled the tension. However, the Champions League clash against Monaco was a different story.

Madrid’s Offensive Masterclass

The Bernabéu crowd was electric as Madrid dominated Monaco from the start. Kylian Mbappé netted a brace against his former side, while Franco Mastantuono added another, and Vinicius Junior shone with a goal and two assists, including an own goal from Monaco’s Thilo Kehrer. By the 80th minute, Madrid had established a commanding 5-1 lead, but the most talked-about moment came shortly after.

Following an assist from Fede Valverde, Bellingham calmly slotted in Madrid’s sixth goal. The English midfielder, who had been under the spotlight for weeks, turned to the crowd and mimed a drinking gesture, a playful response to the rumors about his nightlife. The celebration sparked a wave of debate across social media, with many questioning whether it was an appropriate response to the criticisms. Bellingham, however, addressed the controversy after the match, telling TNT Sports, “I gave a joke back to the fans. I know the truth and it’s nice to have a bit of a joke.”

Bellingham further explained that while the fans have every right to voice their opinions, he remained focused on the game and his teammates. “The fans pay their money to come to the games, so they are entitled to their opinion,” he said, acknowledging the challenges of dealing with the negativity surrounding his performance and the team’s struggles. He also dismissed reports that he had opposed former coach Xabi Alonso, urging fans to “not believe everything you read.”

Team’s Collective Effort and Bellingham’s Praise for Vinicius

The victory was not just about Bellingham’s goal or his gesture, but the collective effort of the team. With the win, Real Madrid secured 15 points from their seven Champions League matches, reinforcing their position at the top of their group. The result also saw them become just the second team in Champions League history to score five or more goals in two different matches under two different coaches in the same season, joining Bayern Munich’s 2019-20 squad.

Álvaro Arbeloa praised the effort of his players, highlighting Bellingham’s work rate. “Bellingham’s running wasn’t normal. That effort makes me very happy,” the coach remarked. Vinicius Junior, who had been at the center of recent fan discontent, redeemed himself with a goal, two assists, and seven chances created. Bellingham, who was particularly impressed by Vinicius’ performance, noted that the Brazilian thrived on the support of the crowd: “You can see today when the atmosphere changed towards him. He becomes so much more joyful to watch and play with.”

For Madrid’s supporters, the win provided a much-needed release from the week’s tension, and the players’ performances, particularly from Bellingham and Vinicius, helped shift the mood in the stadium. The match not only restored some confidence in the team but also underscored the importance of a united squad moving forward.

As the Champions League knockout rounds approach, Real Madrid will look to build on this performance and the renewed optimism in the squad. If they can maintain their intensity and continue to show resilience, the team may well be poised for another memorable campaign.