Belinda Bencic Dominates Katie Boulter in Australian Open First Round

Belinda Bencic kicked off her 2026 Australian Open campaign with an impressive 6-0, 7-5 victory over Britain’s Katie Boulter, securing a place in the second round of the Grand Slam. Despite the straight-set scoreline, the match unfolded as a battle of resilience, showcasing both Bencic’s dominant form and Boulter’s fighting spirit on Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena.

Bencic’s Strong Start and Boulter’s Determination

Bencic, seeded 10th at the tournament, arrived in Melbourne brimming with confidence after a stellar performance at the United Cup, where she claimed MVP honors. She led Switzerland to the final with five straight singles wins, including notable victories over world No. 2 Iga Swiatek and Italy’s Jasmine Paolini. This form was on full display as she raced through the first set in just 26 minutes, leaving Boulter struggling to find her footing.

For Boulter, expectations were modest entering the match. After a tough 2025 season, her ranking had dropped out of the top 100, and her spot in the main draw came only after a series of late withdrawals. The 29-year-old Brit had also made a coaching change, bringing in Michael Joyce, known for his work with Maria Sharapova. Ahead of the match, Boulter acknowledged the difficulty of the task at hand, stating she had “no pressure” and was simply going to “swing” for the win.

The first set was a one-sided affair as Bencic took control with powerful ball-striking and quick pace. Boulter’s game was unable to keep pace with Bencic’s aggression, as the Swiss broke multiple times to win 6-0. However, despite the challenging first set, Boulter did not give up. Supported by her fiancé, Australian No. 1 Alex de Minaur, and a fervent home crowd, she began to regroup in the second set.

Boulter showed signs of improvement early in the second set, holding serve and even breaking Bencic for the first time in the match. At 4-4, she had an opportunity to push the match further. “I felt like I was building pressure,” Boulter said afterward. “I definitely had my chances. I don’t think it was the cleanest match coming from my racquet, but she was a class above me.” Despite this brief momentum shift, Bencic regained control and served out the match at 7-5, sealing her win in 87 minutes with a powerful drive volley.

Reigniting Her Career After Motherhood

Bencic’s victory marked the latest chapter in a remarkable comeback. After giving birth to her daughter Bella in April 2024, she dropped out of the rankings, slipping outside the top 1000. She made her return to competitive tennis in late 2024 at the ITF level before re-entering the WTA circuit in early 2025. The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist’s performance in Melbourne marks her return to the top 10 for the first time since March 2023.

After her win, Bencic reflected on her life as a mother on tour, admitting that traveling with a toddler presents new challenges. “It’s definitely starting to become challenging, but we enjoy it so much,” she said with a laugh, noting that the first year had been easier, but now, with Bella in her toddler phase, it’s more difficult. However, she also highlighted the joys of balancing tennis with family life, sharing how she and her daughter enjoy outings to the zoo and aquarium during tournaments.

Bencic’s journey back to the top has captured attention for its resilience and hard work, and she expressed that it meant a lot to her to have such a strong return to form. “It just really shows the hard work it took to get back,” she told reporters. “I really hope it doesn’t end here.” With her current form, Bencic looks set for a deep run in Melbourne.

For Boulter, the loss was a tough one, but she took solace in the positives. She showed resilience and signs of the aggressive tennis that had once propelled her into the top 100. Under the guidance of Michael Joyce, she aims to build on this performance and rise back up the rankings in the coming months.

As the first round concluded, Bencic’s victory was a reminder of her comeback story, while Boulter’s fight was a testament to her determination. The day also marked the end of the road for fellow Brit Sonay Kartal, who was defeated by Anna Kalinskaya, leaving Emma Raducanu as the last remaining British hope in the women’s draw.