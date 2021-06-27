Belgium’s success over Portugal was based on discipline, according to Roberto Martinez.

After edging past holders Portugal to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, Roberto Martinez thought Belgium had passed the most difficult test possible.

Thorgan Hazard produced a spectacular goal, but Belgium needed to defend tenaciously – and ride their luck – late in the game to win 1-0 in Seville on Sunday.

“It wasn’t just about how excellent we could be, it was about how we could adapt to what Portugal does best, which is do precisely what they need to do to win,” Martinez explained.

“That is why they are the current Nations League champions and winners. They have a lot of experience and know how to take advantage of those opportunities to injure you.

“We were incredibly focused and defended extremely effectively. We scored a fantastic goal.

“As the momentum shifted to Portugal in the second half, we had to demonstrate amazing mental toughness. Everything hinged on being methodical and tactically clever.

“We never wavered in our focus, even when the going became tough. I’m overjoyed at how hard Portugal fought for victory all the way to the end.

“This is exactly what a winning team requires. We know we have talent, but all of the other aspects you require were demonstrated today. It was the most difficult test we’d ever faced.”

On Friday, Belgium will face Italy in the last eight.

Before that, they’ll have to wait to see how serious the injuries to important players Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazaard are.

De Bruyne missed most of the second half after picking up an ankle injury in a challenge from Joao Palhinha and Hazard sustained a muscular problem late on.

Martinez stated, “We’ll need 48 hours to figure out the degree of the injuries.” “We’ll go back to Belgium tomorrow and do the scans.”

We believed we could make it to the final and win — that was our mindset.

The defeat, according to Portugal coach Fernando Santos, was undeserved.

“I believe it is unjust, but this is football,” Santos added. If you get a good score. (This is a brief piece.)