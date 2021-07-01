Belgium is awaiting the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard before of their match against Italy.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez will wait until the very last minute to see if Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are fit enough to play against Italy in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Friday night.

De Bruyne of Manchester City had an ankle injury against Portugal on Sunday, while Hazard of Real Madrid went off with a muscular ailment, and neither player was able to train with the rest of the group on Thursday morning.

Martinez, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the encounter in Munich, said: “We all know we’re up against the clock, but we’re going to wait until the last minute to make a decision.”

“Every day that passes, every time they can sleep, eat three meals, and receive therapy, we see an improvement, and then we’ll see if they can participate tomorrow or not. Unfortunately, we are unable to make a decision at this time.

“Obviously, it will be problematic for tomorrow – in Eden’s situation, a soft tissue injury may be difficult for a game like tomorrow, whereas Kevin’s ligament condition may be a bit different.

“However, it is more of a medical decision. It’s not a football decision right now; in the afternoon tomorrow, it’ll become a medical decision, and then we’ll make a football decision.”

Martinez would benefit from having all of his most deadly weapons available for a match against an Italian side that has gone undefeated in 31 games, and both teams are vying to become the first team to win 15 consecutive European Championship games since the start of qualification.

He might be able to take some inspiration from a previous meeting with Roberto Mancini, who famously led Wigan to an FA Cup final triumph over the Italy head coach’s Manchester City club in 2013.

“Obviously, it was incredibly special for Wigan Athletic and everyone linked, but it just goes to show that anything can happen over 90 minutes in a cup,” he remarked.

Belgium will rely on striker Romelu Lukaku to keep up his excellent goal-scoring form, while Italy will rely on captain Giorgio Chiellini. (This is a brief piece.)