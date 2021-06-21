Belgium defeats Finland to keep their perfect start to Euro 2020 intact.

After a 2-0 win in St Petersburg, Belgium advanced to the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a flawless record from Group B thanks to an own goal by Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and a brilliant Romelu Lukaku finish.

The Finns had battled a valiant last-ditch effort for the point they hoped would be enough to secure qualifying, but they were forced to depart the competition almost certainly.

In the 73rd minute, Thomas Vermaelen’s header from a corner hit the post before sliding over the line after touching the hand of the unfortunate Hradecky, who had kept his team in the game earlier.

After a superb move and shot in the area by Lukaku in the 81st minute, Belgium consigned the Finns to their fate, making up for an earlier effort that had been ruled out by VAR.

The Belgians went into the game knowing they had already done enough to advance, but despite making eight changes, manager Roberto Martinez kept the most of his big weapons on the field.

They dominated the early minutes, but the well-organized Finnish defense held firm, save for a handful of early attempts by Lukaku to press his way towards goal.

Belgium’s first meaningful chance came after half an hour, when the ball went to Axel Witsel on the edge of the box, but the midfielder’s attempt flew high over the bar.

Lukaku could have done better when he was sent through by Kevin De Bruyne’s superbly incisive lofted cross in the 37th minute, but his low shot was straight at Hradecky.

Shortly before the break, Hradecky extended well to deny 19-year-old Jeremy Doku, keeping the Finns in contention for a place in the last 16.

The Finns looked increasingly confident as they stacked all 11 players behind the ball, and even managed a rare attempt on goal just after the hour mark when Rangers’ Glen Kamara blasted straight at Thibaut Courtois.

In the 63rd minute, Hradecky saved his team once again when he denied Eden Hazard and.