Belarus’s Opposition Leader Requests Targeted Sanctions from the US

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Aleksandr Lukashenko claimed Tuesday that she had pushed US policymakers for tougher sanctions on firms in order to drive them away from veteran strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who claims to have comfortably won last year’s election in which Lukashenko claimed a sixth term, is in Washington as President Joe Biden’s administration vows to increase pressure on Belarus’ pro-Moscow leader.

Tikhanovskaya said she gave a list of companies on which she expects the US can impose additional sanctions in a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

“We acknowledge that only Belarusians can bring about democratic changes in their country, but we aspire for active and non-symbolic cooperation from the United States,” Tikhanovskaya said at a State Department Correspondents’ Association roundtable.

“According to President Biden, the globe is torn between despotism and democracy. As a result, Belarus is currently at the forefront of this conflict. The United States, as a defender of democracy, can assist in getting things done,” she remarked.

Tikhanovskaya expressed her desire for more penalties against state-owned enterprises in the fields of potash, oil, timber, and steel.

Businesses will be compelled to “understand that Lukashenko’s time has come to an end” and “make the decision to join a new, transparent country.”

She also demanded that loopholes in EU sanctions be closed, claiming that they allowed existing contracts with overseas corporations to continue.

“First and foremost, most foreign firms fear US sanctions, and even the possibility of fresh sanctions – new European penalties or US sanctions – can influence Lukashenko’s behavior,” she said.

“He’s becoming more nasty, and the violence is increasing, yet this simply exposes his frailty.”

Tikhanovskaya, a former stay-at-home mother, ran in place of her husband, who had been arrested prior to the election. As government agents press down on protestors, she escaped to Lithuania for safety.

She explained, “It’s tough to explain to individuals from democratic countries that I’m not leading an opposition movement because we are the majority.”

“Even if Tikhanovskaya vanishes one day for reasons I don’t understand, this rebellion, this movement, will go on.”