Belarusian sprinter demands sanctions against her coach for pulling her out of the Olympics.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian sprinter, called for sanctions against her national team’s head coach on Tuesday, after officials pulled her out of the Tokyo Olympics earlier this week and attempted to deport her.

According to the Associated Press, the 24-year-old sprinter expressed her wish for an investigation and probable “sanctions against the head coach who contacted me and stripped me of my ability to compete.”

She went on to say that she wants international sports authorities to look into the incident to find out “who gave the order, who actually decided that I can’t compete any longer.”

Tsimanouskaya made international headlines on Sunday when she claimed Belarusian officials tried to remove her from the Olympics and put her on a plane back to Belarus after she publicly criticized the team’s management on social media.

Tsimanouskaya expressed her displeasure with her national coaches in a video broadcast online on July 30 after she was unexpectedly included into a 400-meter relay event. Back home, where authorities relentlessly crack down on government dissent, the critical post sparked a backlash in state-run media.

Tsimanouskaya and Belarusian officials had a dramatic standoff at the airport on Sunday, when the sprinter refused to board a flight back home. As a result, numerous countries came forward to assist Tsimanouskaya, with Poland issuing a humanitarian visa to the 24-year-old.

Tsimanouskaya is presently at the Polish embassy in Japan, according to officials, and is expected to seek refuge in Warsaw in the coming days.

Since a presidential election a year ago sparked a wave of large protests, Belarus’ authoritarian government has strictly pursued all kinds of opposition. The government has gone to extremes to suppress free expression, like diverting a jet to Minsk, Belarus’ capital, and arresting a journalist on board.

Tsimanouskaya told the Associated Press on Tuesday that she was concerned for her safety in Belarus after team officials “made it apparent that I would undoubtedly face some type of punishment upon my return home.”

The state-run media campaign against Tsimanouskaya was “very severe,” according to the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation, an activist group that is assisting her in her search for asylum.

