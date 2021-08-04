Belarusian Athlete Arrives At Japanese Airport On Her Way To Poland

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian Olympic sprinter, landed in a Japanese airport on Wednesday, where she is due to board a plane to Poland after Warsaw granted her a humanitarian visa.

After criticizing her trainers, the 24-year-old was seen exiting a car and entering Narita airport. She claims her team tried to compel her to return home.

As she arrived at the airport, the sprinter declined to speak to the press.

Tsimanouskaya has stated that she fears for her safety if she goes to Belarus, which has experienced political instability and a crackdown on dissent following disputed elections last year that brought strongman Alexander Lukashenko to power.

She was one of over 2,000 Belarusian athletes who signed an open letter demanding new elections and the release of political prisoners.

Her spouse has gone to Ukraine, and the two are expected to reunite in Poland, which has been a vocal opponent of Lukashenko’s dictatorship and has become a haven for dissidents.

Tsimanouskaya arrived at Poland’s embassy on Monday evening after spending the night in an airport hotel to avoid what she claimed was an attempt by her team to bring her home forcibly.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said Tuesday that he had spoken with the “courageous” Tsimanouskaya, who is “now properly taken care of and safe.”

“I reassured her that she can rely on Poland’s support and solidarity. She will fly to Warsaw in the coming days, where she will be able to thrive without impediments and, if she wishes, get additional assistance,” he stated on Facebook.

Belarus’ Olympic squad will be investigated by the International Olympic Committee, but campaigners have asked for the country’s Olympic committee to be suspended and its athletes to compete as neutrals.

In response to the purported attempt to deport Tsimanouskaya, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Belarus of “another act of global repression.”

Lukashenko, who has been president since 1994, caused international uproar in May when he dispatched a fighter jet to intercept a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania in order to apprehend a dissident on board.

Pawel Jablonski, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister, seemed to allude to the episode when he refused to clarify whether Tsimanouskaya would fly out on Wednesday, as had been rumored, citing safety concerns.

The Olympic drama unfolded after authorities in Ukraine reported that a missing Belarusian activist, whose NGO assists his compatriots fleeing the country, had gone missing.