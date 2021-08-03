Belarus officials will be investigated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over an athlete’s forced flight.

Officials from the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday that they will look into accusations that Belarus sought to force an athlete who is currently residing in Poland’s Tokyo embassy to return home after she criticized her instructors to return home.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya claims she is afraid for her safety if she returns to Belarus, and she plans to travel to Poland this week after being granted a humanitarian visa.

Belarus was accused of a “act of global repression” by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday for the alleged attempt to deport her.

After landing in Tokyo on Monday evening, Tsimanouskaya spent the night in Poland’s embassy. Warsaw has condemned the athlete’s kidnapping as a “criminal attempt.”

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said he had spoken with the “courageous” Tsimanouskaya, who is “now properly cared for and safe.”

“I reassured her that she can rely on Poland’s support and solidarity. She will fly to Warsaw in the coming days, where she will be able to thrive without impediments and, if she wishes, get additional assistance,” he stated on Facebook.

Arseny Zdanevich, Tsimanouskaya’s husband, told AFP he had escaped Belarus and hoped to join his wife “in the near future.”

By phone from Ukraine, the 25-year-old fitness trainer stated, “I believe it would not be safe for me to be there.”

Tsimanouskaya, a 200-meter specialist, chastised the Belarusian athletics federation for forcing her to compete in a relay. She said that her outburst resulted in an attempt to send her home against her will.

Since major protests erupted after elections last year that were regarded rigged by the West, Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko has cracked down on any form of opposition.

Tsimanouskaya was one of almost 2,000 Belarusian athletes who signed an open letter demanding new elections and the release of political prisoners.

Poland has been a vocal critic of Lukashenko’s administration and has been a haven for dissidents.

Morawiecki said helping the athlete was vital “to get the word out on the international stage about what is going on beyond our eastern border,” promising Belarusians that “we won’t leave you stranded!”

Global Athlete, an activist group, demanded that the IOC suspend Belarus’ Olympic committee immediately and enable the country’s athletes to compete as neutral athletes.

Tsimanouskaya’s “reported kidnapping… is yet another example of the horrific athlete abuse occurring in Belarus,” according to the NGO.

Mark Adams, a spokesman for the International Olympic Committee, said the organisation was beginning a formal investigation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.