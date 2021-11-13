Beijing’s Olympic venue has been reduced to 20% capacity due to security concerns, according to state media.

With less than 100 days until the Games, China is prepared for a significant test of its zero-Covid strategy as thousands of international athletes and officials arrive on the country’s capital following months of tight border restrictions.

The National Aquatics Centre, the primary curling venue, will only allow “no more than 1,000 people” to watch 2022 Winter Olympics events, according to manager Yang Qiyong, who spoke to the state-run Global Times on Thursday.

The “Water Cube” was named after its remarkable box-like architecture, which was erected to host water sports during the 2008 Summer Olympics.

After being refurbished for the Beijing Winter Games, it earned the moniker “Ice Cube.”

All of the venue’s employees have gotten booster Covid-19 vaccines, and backup people will be deployed to “take over if someone has an epidemic-related problem,” according to Yang.

Through tight lockdowns and widespread testing, China has been able to keep domestic infections to small clusters, yet a nationwide surge in the past month has reawakened authorities’ concerns.

The Winter Olympics will be staged in a “closed loop” bubble from February 4 to 20, just six months after the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Summer Games.

There will be no spectators allowed from outside China.

And the anticipated 2,900 athletes must be properly inoculated upon arrival or face a 21-day quarantine. They will be examined on a daily basis as well.

The coronavirus, according to the Beijing Winter Games organizers, is the largest challenge in the run-up.

International protesters have called for a boycott of the event due to human rights concerns in China’s Xinjiang region, as well as Hong Kong and Tibet.