Beijingers want to see Americans ‘least’ during the Olympic boycott, according to the state media editor.

The editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a Chinese state-run daily, reacted to the United States’ diplomatic boycott of the 2019 Winter Olympics by saying that Americans are “the last people Beijing citizens want to see” at the games.

In a tweet on Monday, Hu Xijin stated, “Only very narcissistic people will see their absence as a powerful boycott.” “According to Chinese standards, the majority of those US government officials are intimate contacts of COVID-19 sufferers, as well as choosy and pompous. You are the ones who Beijingers would rather not see.” Only the most selfish individuals will consider their absence to be a powerful boycott. According to Chinese standards, the majority of those US government officials are intimate contacts of COVID-19 sufferers, as well as choosy and pompous. You are the ones who Beijingers would rather not see. https://t.co/jMrrmBHr8G — Hu Xijin (@HuXijin GT) is a Twitter user. 6th of December, 2021 White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the United States will boycott the 2022 Olympics, which will be held in Beijing in February.

Given the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China’s] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, as well as other human rights abuses, the Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games,” Psaki said during a press briefing.

The boycott, according to Psaki, will not apply to American athletes partaking in the games “Team USA athletes have our full support. We shall be completely behind them, cheering them on from the comfort of our own homes.” “We will not be contributing to the Games’ fanfare,” Psaki continued.

Following Psaki’s statement, Hu made a similar tweet, writing, “What’s the big deal? Let it be if US authorities do not show up. They weren’t invited to China in the first place. The Biden administration checks the water on a regular basis. So reserved.” During a press briefing on Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, stated that the country will take “decisive countermeasures” in reaction to the diplomatic boycott.

“The United States will be held accountable for its conduct. Watch and watch what happens “Zhao expressed his thoughts.

However, numerous US officials commended President Joe Biden’s administration’s move.

However, numerous US officials commended President Joe Biden's administration's move.