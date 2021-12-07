Beijing warns that the United States would ‘pay the price’ for its diplomatic boycott of the Olympics.

The United States will “face the price” for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns, China threatened on Tuesday.

The US stance, which stopped short of banning athletes from competing, came after months of debate in Washington over how to approach the Games, which begin in February next year, in response to what it calls China’s “genocide” of the Uyghur minority.

Beijing reacted angrily to the move, threatening unspecified retaliation, saying the US would “face the price for its misdeeds.”

At a daily news briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Zhao Lijian warned reporters, “Stay tuned.”

“The United States’ attempt to interfere in the Beijing Winter Olympics based on ideological bias, lies, and rumors would only expose (its) dark motives,” Zhao stated.

“The Winter Olympics are not a venue for political displays and political manipulation,” he continued, accusing the United States of “interfering with and undermining the Beijing Winter Olympics.”

However, rights groups and politicians in the United States applauded Washington’s stance, which comes as President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure to speak out against Chinese human rights violations.

Given China’s involvement in the Games, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration would not send any diplomatic or official representation “Xinjiang continues to be a hotbed of genocide and crimes against humanity, as well as other human rights violations.

”

According to Psaki, sending official representation would suggest that the Games were “business as usual.” “And that’s something we simply can’t do.” “Team USA athletes have our full support. We shall be completely behind them as we cheer them on from the comfort of our own homes “she continued.

It was dubbed a disaster by the International Olympic Committee “purely political decision for each country, which the IOC fully supports due to its political impartiality.

“The declaration also makes it obvious that the Olympic Games and athletes’ participation are beyond politics, which we appreciate,” says the statement “According to a representative for the International Olympic Committee (IOC),

Under Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, US-China ties hit rock bottom, with a big trade war and a raging argument over how the Covid-19 virus developed in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Biden has attempted to re-engage with Beijing while also focusing on building old US partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area in order to counter China’s growing economic clout and military presence.

The boycott of the Olympics is part of a delicate diplomatic balancing act.

Biden’s government has maintained Trump-era trade penalties on China and continues to authorize Navy patrols across crucial international water lanes. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.